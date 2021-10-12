checkAd

A Positive Outlook: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended August 31, 2021.

Key Q1 Financial & Operational Accomplishments

  • The Company achieved a positive net profit for the first time in its history, making it the most profitable quarter to date
  • Net income for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 was $427,599, Net loss for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 was ($1,145,036)
  • Revenue growth proved to be significant with an increase of 45.5% compared to last year's Q1 numbers
  • The company saw an 11% reduction in SG&A dropping from 63.6% of revenue in Q1 FY21 to 52.6% in Q1 FY22
  • CLS was able to maintain the same gross margin of 52.7% for the quarter, year-over-year (YOY), which allowed the Company to achieve its goal of being over 50%
  • The Company saw a 4.8% increase in its gross margin from three months ended in May 2021 to the quarter ended in August 2021
  • Oasis Cannabis, CLS' retail division, saw a continual increase in transactions processed YOY for the months making up Q1 FY22
  • City Trees, the Company's branded product division, saw a number of successes this quarter:
    • Recorded a continued increase in monthly year-over-year net revenue from June to August 2021
    • Continued to hold its standing as the number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada
    • Achieved a ranking of third for the most units sold in Nevada for the entire concentrate category including dabbable concentrates and vapes for the quarter. This was an increase of 291.65% over the previous year's quarter
    • Became the number one selling brand in Nevada in units sold in the dabbable concentrate category for August 2021
  • Both divisions saw a YOY increase in net income for the quarter, with City Trees achieving a 152.41% increase and Oasis a 21.39% growth.

"We are beyond proud to have achieved profitability for the first time in our Company's history," said Company President & COO Andrew Glashow, "which is a feat we could not have achieved without the hard work and dedication of our team members. With the announcement of our new joint ventures and other innovative launches on the horizon, we foresee continued growth and success in the future."

Seite 1 von 4
CLS Holdings USA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A Positive Outlook: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Joint Venture with Ranson Shepherd to Manufacture Pre-Rolls
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth
Accesswire | Analysen