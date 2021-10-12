A Positive Outlook: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Reports Its First Ever Profitable Quarter with latest 10Q Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended August 31, 2021.

The Company achieved a positive net profit for the first time in its history, making it the most profitable quarter to date

Net income for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 was $427,599, Net loss for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 was ($1,145,036)

Revenue growth proved to be significant with an increase of 45.5% compared to last year's Q1 numbers

The company saw an 11% reduction in SG&A dropping from 63.6% of revenue in Q1 FY21 to 52.6% in Q1 FY22

CLS was able to maintain the same gross margin of 52.7% for the quarter, year-over-year (YOY), which allowed the Company to achieve its goal of being over 50%

The Company saw a 4.8% increase in its gross margin from three months ended in May 2021 to the quarter ended in August 2021

Oasis Cannabis, CLS' retail division, saw a continual increase in transactions processed YOY for the months making up Q1 FY22

City Trees, the Company's branded product division, saw a number of successes this quarter: Recorded a continued increase in monthly year-over-year net revenue from June to August 2021 Continued to hold its standing as the number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada Achieved a ranking of third for the most units sold in Nevada for the entire concentrate category including dabbable concentrates and vapes for the quarter. This was an increase of 291.65% over the previous year's quarter Became the number one selling brand in Nevada in units sold in the dabbable concentrate category for August 2021

Both divisions saw a YOY increase in net income for the quarter, with City Trees achieving a 152.41% increase and Oasis a 21.39% growth.

"We are beyond proud to have achieved profitability for the first time in our Company's history," said Company President & COO Andrew Glashow, "which is a feat we could not have achieved without the hard work and dedication of our team members. With the announcement of our new joint ventures and other innovative launches on the horizon, we foresee continued growth and success in the future."