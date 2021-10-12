checkAd

Original-Research Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (von GBC AG):

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
ISIN: CA80412L1076

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event:
Saturn Oil & Gas to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. will also present its business model and current business development.

Presentation slot:

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
11.15 am EDT*
05.15 pm CEST*
11.15 pm HKT*

Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

Registrations for this event and Saturn Oil & Gas presentation are available at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7316337038856/ WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22970.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) of completion of English version: 11/10/2021 (11:00 am) Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 12/10/2021 (02:00 pm)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

