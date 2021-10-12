checkAd

Network Security & Cloud Security to hold a Cumulative Share of more than 60% in Security Analytics Market PMR

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global security analytics market reached a valuation of close to US$ 8.7 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR of 20.2% over the next ten years.

Security analytics use machine learning and big data analytics to collect, categorize, and analyze data gathered from network devices to detect advanced threats. Increase in the number of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and cyber exploits have resulted in increasing demand for security analytics solutions.

Increasing number of small- and medium-sized enterprises across the globe have resulted in the growing start-up culture, which has led to the adoption of the BYOD culture by companies, eliminating initial infrastructure expenses. This has further increased concerns regarding the security of organizations. Integration of such concepts is attracting cyber-threats and puts corporate data at risk. Therefore, most of organizations are adopting security analytics to protect their confidential data.

Security analytics provides endpoint security with proof of compliance, user behavior, cloud & network traffic analysis, external threat alert, and access & identity analytics. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a massive opportunity for businesses, consumers, and tech organizations. IoT users and software designers aim to use a wide range of current and future technology solutions to tackle cyber-attack risks associated with their IoT appliances. Tech companies and developers of these solutions will need to take a lead role in making their devices and solutions as secure as possible to deliver a safer and more secure IoT environment.

This is a fast-moving market, and many recent developments have been observed:

In Sep 2020, IBM Corporation entered into a partnership with RiskLens to offer FAIR Cyber Risk Quantification to its global client base. According to IBM Security, Risk Quantification Services aligns security teams and business leaders with executive buy-in by translating the technical side of cybersecurity into the financial language of the C-suite and board, informed decision-making.

In Feb 2020, HPE acquired cloud native security start-up Scytale to advance its open, secure, edge to cloud strategy. The Scytale team brings expertise in cloud-native security and zero trust networking, and is also recognized as the founding contributors of the SPIFFE (the Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone) and SPIRE (the SPIFFE Runtime Environment) open source projects.

