Astria Therapeutics to Present Findings on Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced it will be presenting “Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema: Interview Insights from HAE Patients” at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit.

The poster will be available to registrants on the NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit Event Platform from October 18, 2021, to November 18, 2021.