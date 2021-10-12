checkAd

Syros Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jason Haas as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Jason Haas as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Haas brings more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking and corporate finance experience to Syros.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to Syros, who brings an exceptional depth of financial, strategic, and leadership experience in the life sciences space,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Jason has a proven track record as a strategic advisor to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across all stages of development. He joins Syros at a pivotal time, as we advance towards becoming a commercial-stage company, with a growing portfolio in targeted hematology and selective CDK inhibition.”

Mr. Haas most recently served as Co-Head of Americas, Healthcare Investment Banking at Barclays, where he executed an array of strategic transactions across the public and private markets, and supported companies through equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and spin-offs. Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, he served as Head of Americas, Healthcare Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. Prior to his role at Deutsche Bank, he was a Managing Director on the Healthcare Investment Banking team at Goldman Sachs & Co, where he covered life sciences companies. Mr. Haas holds an M.B.A in Finance from Columbia Business School and a B.A in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University.

“I am excited to join Syros at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory, with multiple programs progressing through clinical development, each with the potential to set a new standard of care for patients,” said Mr. Haas. “I look forward to working with the team in support of building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that brings medicines to the market for patients, where there is a significant unmet need, and to drive long-term value for shareholders.”

About Syros Pharmaceuticals
 Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors and blood cancers. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

