Zix Announces Cloud Backup and Recovery Services Now Available Through Secure Cloud

12.10.2021   

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced its cloud-based data backup and recovery solution is now available through its intuitive Secure Cloud platform. Now, customers can experience complete visibility into communication security and compliance for Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce, Box and Dropbox.

Zix is committed to providing comprehensive support for cybersecurity and compliance services for its partners and their end customers. The company acquired CloudAlly and its robust suite of award-winning, ISO 27001 certified and GDPR/HIPAA compliant solutions. Now, this seamless integration of CloudAlly’s offerings into Zix’s Secure Cloud platform strengthens its value for partners by eliminating the need for them to manage these services through different environments.

“SaaS providers are in the infrastructure business, not the backup business,” said Dave Wagner, CEO, Zix. “We heard from our partners firsthand that backup and recovery services were needed within our Secure Cloud to achieve a single pane of glass view just by logging in to the portal. With this announcement, Zix is excited to become the only cybersecurity company that offers Microsoft 365 licensing, third-party security and compliance, resiliency via backup and recovery, and email continuity, all through one convenient portal.”

Backup and recovery keep businesses resilient against accidental data loss, threat actors, broken systems workflows, and natural disasters. Using a SaaS application doesn't mean organizations will automatically have their data backed up. However, according to ESG’s Master Survey Results on 2021 Data Protection Cloud Strategies, confusion still exists regarding who is responsible for backing up SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and Salesforce. Only 13% of IT professionals surveyed understood that they are solely responsible for backing up the data on these applications. This oversight is leaving many organizations with serious security and compliance gaps.

“Our customers have had great success backing up their Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and other SaaS environments using CloudAlly (Zix) and found it easy to set up and maintain,” said Ivan McCloskey, President of IRM Technology Consulting. “Now, we are excited to see this peace-of-mind data protection integrated with Secure Cloud to help us deliver a true one-stop shop to our customers that protects their critical data and ensures business continuity.”

To learn more about Zix’s Secure Cloud platform services, including the backup and recovery services, schedule a demo with a Zix expert.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security, productivity and compliance. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance, and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and cloud to cloud backup. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

Wertpapier


