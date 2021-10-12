PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.