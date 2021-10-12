checkAd

PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EDT to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13724008.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

27.09.21PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications
16.09.21PROS Earns Great Place to Work Certification
