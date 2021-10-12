checkAd

Xperi Licenses Hybrid Bonding Technology to Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC)

12.10.2021   

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) today announced that the company entered into a license agreement with Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC), a world-class memory solutions company based in China. The agreement includes access to a foundational portfolio of semiconductor intellectual property related to Xperi’s DBI hybrid bonding technology.

“Xperi’s DBI hybrid bonding is a key enabling technology for current and future generations of high performance, high-capacity 3D NAND flash memory,” said Craig Mitchell, president of Invensas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi. “We are proud to provide YMTC access to our foundational IP portfolio and look forward to further expanding our relationship.”

Hybrid bonding 3D integration technology is increasingly being utilized in various semiconductor devices such as sensors, memory, and logic devices to enable enhanced performance and functionality while reducing size and cost. In 3D NAND applications, DBI hybrid bonding technology enables the disaggregation of the memory array and logic circuitry allowing the optimal wafer process node to be used for each.

Xperi has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the past 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging, and semiconductor processing technologies, Xperi licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

