Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to be Available Natively on Google Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021   

Dynatrace announced today it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on the Google Cloud platform, offering customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. This enhancement makes it easier than ever for joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, continuous runtime application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities, along with the power of Google Cloud’s platform.

“Digital innovation, powered by modern multicloud environments, is at the heart of our business,” said Damien Cazenave, CTO and CISO at Carrefour France. “Dynatrace SaaS on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure allows us to maximize the value we get from both solutions. With Dynatrace’s deep observability, advanced AIOps, and application security capabilities, we can efficiently manage multicloud environments, automate manual processes and accelerate innovation by eliminating wasted motions. This allows our developers to rest assured knowing only the highest quality and most secure code makes it to production. In turn, this ensures we deliver the exceptional digital experiences our customers have come to expect.”

“Extensive observability, advanced AIOps, and run-time application security are critical to delivering the best possible digital experiences,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President at Google. “With Dynatrace’s advanced capabilities in this space, we are thrilled its Software Intelligence Platform will be available natively on Google Cloud. This is a significant step in the continuing expansion of our strategic partnership. Together, Dynatrace and Google Cloud are playing a central role in helping our customers accelerate critical digital transformation initiatives.”

“We are excited to be working with Google Cloud to help the world’s largest organizations accelerate their digital innovation,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Organizations today require the broadest view of their complex, dynamic multicloud environments. Through Google Cloud’s leading platform and the deep observability, automation, and intelligence Dynatrace delivers, we make it faster, easier, and more efficient to drive innovation in the cloud and scale transformative applications.”

Dynatrace running natively on Google Cloud platform will be available for early access customers within 60 days, with general availability in February 2022. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace on Google Cloud solution page.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

