LiveVox Continues to Scale Its Channel Program, Hires Industry Veteran MeiLee Langley as Senior Director

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has announced the hire of MeiLee Langley as Senior Director, Channel Marketing. LiveVox will benefit from Ms. Langley’s global channel experience and her proven track record of building award-winning and industry-recognized channel marketing teams and partner programs from the ground up. Ms. Langley was named one of CRN’s Women of the Channel in 2021, and won Stevie Awards for Women in Business as Female Executive of the Year and Most Innovative Leader of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

Prior to joining LiveVox, Ms. Langley served as Senior Director of Channel & Field Marketing at Nextiva, where she built and managed her teams and supported the company’s rapid channel growth. While there, she helped found Nextiva’s first ERG, Women of Nextiva (WON), was named to COBiz’s 11th Annual Colorado Most Influential Young Professionals, and won a Stevie Award for Women in Business as Maverick of the Year. Ms. Langley has held senior channel positions at 8x8 and RingCentral. She has also been named to Channel Partners’ Circle of Excellence and Channel Futures’ Top Gun 51 Channel Executives.

“The cloud communications industry has gone through a number of impactful changes during my career, especially with regards to AI and machine learning. The cloud communications and contact center markets are at an inflection point and the time was right to join a company I expect to be leading the way,” said Langley. “LiveVox’s out-of-the-box solution provides innovative AI applications to improve both the agent and customer experience at a time when both have never been so important. I can’t wait to work with the channel team to introduce LiveVox to a new audience for our platform and with our partners to get these tools in more hands.”

“LiveVox has laid out an aggressive and scalable channel strategy this year—and we’re making fast progress,” said Dan DeLozier, AVP of Channel & Alliances at LiveVox. “MeiLee will greatly benefit both our channel team and the company overall with her proven track record and leadership qualities. I look forward to working with her as we continue to expand our channel strategy and provide our partners with best-in-class technology and leadership in the industry.”

