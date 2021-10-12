Olympic Steel Names James D. Esway General Manager

Mr. Esway will lead the day-to-day operation of both facilities, which have continued to experience notable growth since the opening of the Buford facility in 2020. David J. Gea will continue to serve as Vice President for the region, which includes both Georgia facilities as well as a distribution center in Hanceville, Alabama.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that James D. Esway has joined the Company as General Manager of the organization’s facilities in Buford and Winder, Georgia.

“We could not be happier to have James join our team,” said Mr. Gea. “He is a driven leader who will help accelerate our growth in the southeast region. His proven track record of commercial achievement and his operations management experience and commitment to continuous improvement will ensure we remain focused on our operating disciplines while contributing to Olympic Steel’s safe, profitable and sustainable growth.”

Mr. Esway brings more than 20 years of commercial and leadership experience in the metals industry, including his most recent role as Chief Commercial Officer for a major metals and industrial products manufacturer, processor and distributor.

In addition to several leadership training certifications, Mr. Esway earned his associate’s degree from Kent State University and his bachelor’s degree in organizational studies and leadership from Robert Morris University.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 41 facilities in North America.

