Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October. 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What:     Enphase Energy’s Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
       
Date:     Tuesday, October 26, 2021
       
Time:     4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
       
Live Call:     877.644.1284
       
International:     +1.707.287.9355
       
Participant Passcode:     1167185
       
Replay:     United States: 855.859.2056 
International: +1.404.537.3406 
Passcode: 1167185

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Karen Sagot
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com





