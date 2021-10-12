checkAd

ToughBuilt Industries Reports 101% Increase in Sales Through Amazon Totaling $8.3 Million Year-To-Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that gross sales through Amazon.com increased 101% to approximately $8.3 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $4.1 million in the year-ago period.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “We experienced strong e-commerce demand in the third quarter, despite continued industry-wide supply chain disruptions. Our decision to increase inventory levels in the prior quarter enabled us to fulfill the high order volume on Amazon across our product lines. These exciting results from Amazon demonstrate the strength of our e-commerce expansion efforts and the acceptance of new products, which runs in parallel with our geographic expansion into new retail partners.”

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.
ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
toughbuilt@kcsa.com

Source: ToughBuilt Industries, Inc





