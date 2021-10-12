Coop Pank extends authorities of Erki Hiiuväin as a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS

Today, on October 12th, 2021, the Supervisory Board of Coop Liising AS, decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Erki Hiiuväin, a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, for a another 3-years term effective as of the end of his previous term.

Erki Hiiuväin has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising since 2016. Previously he has been working in Eesti Krediidipank as business client relationship manager and credit supervision specialist.