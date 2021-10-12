Investview (“INVU”) Reports $2.4 Million Month in Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue & Announces Operations Updates for September 2021

Eatontown, NJ, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, announces its production and operational updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production for September 2021.

Gross Revenue of $2.4 million, up 213% Year-Over-Year September

Gross Profit of $1.8 million, up 463% Year-Over-Year September

Gross Profit Margin of 74%

Bitcoin Mined over 17 months period ending September 2021, 1,124.53 BTC

As of September 30, 2021, Investview holds over 95.30 BTC

As of September 30, 2021, Investview holds over 74,318.69 NDAU

As of September 30, 2021, Investview holds over 190.17 ETH





Operations Update: Hash Rate Growth Plan Update

SAFETek continues to purchase and expand its fleet of Bitcoin miners to increase its hashrate and Bitcoin production. In addition, SAFETek’s new Bitcoin Miner Repair Facility launched in May of 2021 in Texas, continues to expand with 7 full time employees and is expected to repair and restore over 3,000 ASIC Bitcoin mining servers and deploy them back into production before the end of the year. Together, these new and repaired Bitcoin miners will help support the company’s goal of reaching 10,000 miners and 400 PH by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Note: The numbers included in this release are initial expected results and are un-audited and may differ from numbers reported in our SEC filings due to compliance with US GAAP and are subject to final review by the Company’s independent auditors. Final audited financial statements can be found in our annual SEC Form 10-K filings.

