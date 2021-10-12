BioCardia Issued New U.S. Patent for Technology that Enhances Control for Interventional Catheter Based Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA] a company focused on developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No: 11,141,568 for “Multi Directional Steerable Catheter” that further protects the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and enhances its biotherapeutic delivery capabilities.

This patent covers a multidirectional steerable catheter with uniform bending rigidity and is expected to significantly enhance physician control by preventing “whip,” the tendency of steerable catheters to build up torque and jump to another location. The patented technology is incorporated in the Company’s recently FDA-cleared Morph DNA guide used in biotherapeutic delivery procedures and AVANCE steerable introducer used in transseptal access procedures. The advances are also expected to strengthen the Company’s clinical stage biotherapeutic programs in heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia.

“We continue to believe that delivery is critically important for successful biotherapeutic treatment,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “By enabling best-in-class full solutions for the physician in treating patients, we maximize the probability of our therapeutics improving the lives of millions with heart disease. We expect this well patented technology to enhance physician control for our biotherapeutic programs, partnered biotherapeutic programs, transseptal cardiac interventions, and other interventional therapies throughout the body.”

BioCardia estimates the cardiac cell therapy market for its current investigational programs at approximately 1.6 million patients in the United States1, each treatment of which has potential to utilize the approved Morph DNA guide product. The transseptal access market which the Company’s approved AVANCE product addresses is estimated at $490 million and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 percent from 2017 to 20242 with an acquisition this month of a market leader for $1.75 billion.3