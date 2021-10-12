checkAd

BioCardia Issued New U.S. Patent for Technology that Enhances Control for Interventional Catheter Based Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Technology Anticipated to Impact Cardiac Biologic Therapies, Transseptal Cardiac Procedures, and Other Interventional Catheter Based Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA] a company focused on developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No: 11,141,568 for “Multi Directional Steerable Catheter” that further protects the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and enhances its biotherapeutic delivery capabilities.

This patent covers a multidirectional steerable catheter with uniform bending rigidity and is expected to significantly enhance physician control by preventing “whip,” the tendency of steerable catheters to build up torque and jump to another location. The patented technology is incorporated in the Company’s recently FDA-cleared Morph DNA guide used in biotherapeutic delivery procedures and AVANCE steerable introducer used in transseptal access procedures. The advances are also expected to strengthen the Company’s clinical stage biotherapeutic programs in heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. 

“We continue to believe that delivery is critically important for successful biotherapeutic treatment,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, Ph.D. “By enabling best-in-class full solutions for the physician in treating patients, we maximize the probability of our therapeutics improving the lives of millions with heart disease. We expect this well patented technology to enhance physician control for our biotherapeutic programs, partnered biotherapeutic programs, transseptal cardiac interventions, and other interventional therapies throughout the body.”

BioCardia estimates the cardiac cell therapy market for its current investigational programs at approximately 1.6 million patients in the United States1, each treatment of which has potential to utilize the approved Morph DNA guide product. The transseptal access market which the Company’s approved AVANCE product addresses is estimated at $490 million and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 percent from 2017 to 20242 with an acquisition this month of a market leader for $1.75 billion.3

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCardia Issued New U.S. Patent for Technology that Enhances Control for Interventional Catheter Based Therapies Technology Anticipated to Impact Cardiac Biologic Therapies, Transseptal Cardiac Procedures, and Other Interventional Catheter Based TherapiesSAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA] a company focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...