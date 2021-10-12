checkAd

Bill Shields Named TransUnion’s Chief Information Security Officer

Shields brings more than 22 years of experience with leadership roles at Visa, Citadel and Fidelity Investments

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today the appointment of industry veteran Bill Shields as the company’s new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Shields comes to TransUnion from Visa and has more than 22 years of experience including senior leadership roles within information security for the last decade.

Shields will lead a global organization supporting end-to-end information security efforts and guide the evolution of TransUnion’s comprehensive information security risk-based program according to numerous industry, regulatory, and best practice requirements.

“Safeguarding information is a top priority at TransUnion and Bill’s expertise advances our best-in-class information technology organization while helping us achieve our priorities today and beyond,” said Abhi Dhar, TransUnion’s Chief Information Technology Officer. “He will elevate our multi-layered approach to information security as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory.”

During his two stints at Visa, Shields was most recently the senior vice president of CyberSecurity where he developed and implemented the global strategy behind the company’s defense and engineering program focused on prevention, detection and response of threats. He also led the security assessment, integration, and control enhancements of the company’s acquisitions. Earlier in his career at Visa, Bill was responsible for leading the Cyber Engineering and Analytics organization. This work included the strategy, design, implementation, visibility, and operations of core cybersecurity tools.

In between his time at Visa, Shields worked for Citadel where he led the vision and development of the firm’s first information security program as their chief information security officer.

Bill began his career at Fidelity Investments where he worked for more than 16 years in a variety of technology and security roles.

Shields earned his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Bentley University, master’s degree in telecommunications from Boston University and a master of business administration from Duke University.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

