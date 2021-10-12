New Data Indicates the Future plc’s Audience Intends to Spend $169 Billion this Holiday Season

Survey Shows a Large Majority of Americans Intend to Spend More Online This Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of Americans (54%) plan to do most or all of their Black Friday shopping online this year, and 40% signalled an intention to make the holidays bigger and better than ever this year according to a September survey from Future plc, the global platform for specialist media. The survey, which explored the holiday shopping attitudes of more than two thousand Americans, also indicated that consumers again have accumulated savings during the past year that the publisher’s audience would have more than $169 billion to spend online.



“The holidays will be especially poignant for consumers this year after our long pandemic ordeal, and retailers are counting on a major sales lift stemming from enhanced relief money and accumulated savings,” said Jason Webby, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, at Future. “We expect retailers and advertisers to enjoy a robust holiday sales season.”