New Data Indicates the Future plc’s Audience Intends to Spend $169 Billion this Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Survey Shows a Large Majority of Americans Intend to Spend More Online This Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of Americans (54%) plan to do most or all of their Black Friday shopping online this year, and 40% signalled an intention to make the holidays bigger and better than ever this year according to a September survey from Future plc, the global platform for specialist media. The survey, which explored the holiday shopping attitudes of more than two thousand Americans, also indicated that consumers again have accumulated savings during the past year that the publisher’s audience would have more than $169 billion to spend online.

“The holidays will be especially poignant for consumers this year after our long pandemic ordeal, and retailers are counting on a major sales lift stemming from enhanced relief money and accumulated savings,” said Jason Webby, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, at Future. “We expect retailers and advertisers to enjoy a robust holiday sales season.”

Among other findings from the survey:

  • A large majority of consumers (69%) have accumulated some savings this year, and 61% expect to spend some or all of their savings on holiday shopping.

  • 36% of consumers either agreed or strongly agreed that “Black Friday shopping will be my main way of sourcing gifts for the holiday season,” while another 25% neither agreed nor disagreed.

  • 53% of shoppers indicated that they would do 60% or more of their shopping online this year.

  • Future’s US audience is expected to spend $95b and $74.5b on Christmas and Black Friday respectively.

“It’s well established that shopping activity moved heavily online during the pandemic, and this data suggests that the trend isn’t going anywhere,” Jason Webby, North America CRO said. “As consumers begin to plan their purchasing decisions, it is imperative for advertisers to get ahead by starting their planning now and engaging with their audiences.”

About Future
Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 300 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Barcroft Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240+ brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire UK, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

Media Contacts

Broadsheet (US)
ben@broadsheetcomms.com
(917) 826-1103





