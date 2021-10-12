MAD Lions Fuels Partner Roster with GOIKO Hamburgers
New Content to Launch in-line with the Team’s First Match at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship
TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today announced a partnership with GOIKO, a premium
hamburger chain with more than 80 locations throughout Spain and France. The two brands have come together to serve up fresh content to fans across MAD Lions' social channels, launching during the
2021 League of Legends World Championship.
The partnership is GOIKO’s first official foray into esports and includes sponsorship opportunities with MAD Lions’ League of Legends LEC and Superliga teams, in addition to the club’s roster of Call of Duty: Warzone content creators. Adding MAD Lions’ first quick service restaurant (QSR) partner expands its reach to new audiences while providing an opportunity to create fresh content aligned with its overall brand strategy.
“Partnering with GOIKO is an indication of the progress we’ve made as a club. We’re thrilled to have a well-known Spanish brand as our first partner in the QSR category and to be able to introduce GOIKO to the esports and entertainment industry,” said Pedro Belaunzaran, Director, Global Partnerships (EU), OverActive Media. “GOIKO has a fresh, fun brand very much aligned with our approach at MAD Lions.”
MAD Lions is currently representing Europe as the first seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. This year’s World Championship is in Iceland, running now to November 6, where just three European teams will compete amongst the world’s best. According to Riot Games, last year's World Championship recorded more than 1 billion hours watched - a new record - making League of Legends one of the most-watched games in the world.
“We want 2021 to be the year GOIKO emerges as a ‘gamer’ brand and joining MAD Lions provides us with the perfect opportunity to level up. We’ve tested and learned through some branded content pieces, followed by a ‘GOIKO-branded’ map in Fortnite and the response was fantastic,” said Juan Manuel Sánchez, Chief Marketing Officer, GOIKO. “Aligned in values and philosophy, our partnership with MAD Lions is our biggest step yet. We plan to bring meaningful engagement opportunities to fans, amplifying the energy around MAD Lions’ competition at the World Championship, all while having fun.”
