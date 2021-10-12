MAD Lions Fuels Partner Roster with GOIKO Hamburgers

New Content to Launch in-line with the Team’s First Match at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today announced a partnership with GOIKO, a premium hamburger chain with more than 80 locations throughout Spain and France. The two brands have come together to serve up fresh content to fans across MAD Lions' social channels, launching during the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.



The partnership is GOIKO’s first official foray into esports and includes sponsorship opportunities with MAD Lions’ League of Legends LEC and Superliga teams, in addition to the club’s roster of Call of Duty: Warzone content creators. Adding MAD Lions’ first quick service restaurant (QSR) partner expands its reach to new audiences while providing an opportunity to create fresh content aligned with its overall brand strategy.