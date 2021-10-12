checkAd

MAD Lions Fuels Partner Roster with GOIKO Hamburgers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

New Content to Launch in-line with the Team’s First Match at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today announced a partnership with GOIKO, a premium hamburger chain with more than 80 locations throughout Spain and France. The two brands have come together to serve up fresh content to fans across MAD Lions' social channels, launching during the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

The partnership is GOIKO’s first official foray into esports and includes sponsorship opportunities with MAD Lions’ League of Legends LEC and Superliga teams, in addition to the club’s roster of Call of Duty: Warzone content creators. Adding MAD Lions’ first quick service restaurant (QSR) partner expands its reach to new audiences while providing an opportunity to create fresh content aligned with its overall brand strategy.

“Partnering with GOIKO is an indication of the progress we’ve made as a club. We’re thrilled to have a well-known Spanish brand as our first partner in the QSR category and to be able to introduce GOIKO to the esports and entertainment industry,” said Pedro Belaunzaran, Director, Global Partnerships (EU), OverActive Media. “GOIKO has a fresh, fun brand very much aligned with our approach at MAD Lions.”

MAD Lions is currently representing Europe as the first seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. This year’s World Championship is in Iceland, running now to November 6, where just three European teams will compete amongst the world’s best. According to Riot Games, last year's World Championship recorded more than 1 billion hours watched - a new record - making League of Legends one of the most-watched games in the world.

“We want 2021 to be the year GOIKO emerges as a ‘gamer’ brand and joining MAD Lions provides us with the perfect opportunity to level up. We’ve tested and learned through some branded content pieces, followed by a ‘GOIKO-branded’ map in Fortnite and the response was fantastic,” said Juan Manuel Sánchez, Chief Marketing Officer, GOIKO. “Aligned in values and philosophy, our partnership with MAD Lions is our biggest step yet. We plan to bring meaningful engagement opportunities to fans, amplifying the energy around MAD Lions’ competition at the World Championship, all while having fun.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MAD Lions Fuels Partner Roster with GOIKO Hamburgers New Content to Launch in-line with the Team’s First Match at the 2021 League of Legends World ChampionshipTORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...