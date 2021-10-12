checkAd

ReShape Launches National Advertising Campaign for Flagship Product, Lap-Band

The Company’s first and largest mainstream mass-market advertising campaign

Featured on major television channels and consumer print publications

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced the launch of a multi-platform consumer advertising campaign utilizing national television, print, social media, and public relations to market their Next-Generation Lap-Band Program with available aftercare supported through reshapecare, their reimbursable virtual health coaching platform to create consumer awareness and increase patient demand.

Research shows that more than 2.1 billion people, nearly 30 percent of the global population, are overweight or obese, with projections proposing that almost half of the world’s adult population will be overweight or obese by 20301. Additionally, The American Psychological Association recently announced results from a February 2021 survey by The Harris Poll finding that a majority of adults (61%) reported undesired weight changes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2 in 5 (42%) saying they gained more weight than they intended2. Of this group, adults reported gaining an average of 29 pounds. ReShape Lifesciences has designed this national campaign to build Lap-Band brand awareness and a call to action for people seeking a personalized and effective weight-loss program that places control in the hands of the patient without a drastic change in their daily lifestyle.

To view the direct-to-consumer marketing campaign elements, please access via this link: https://sincbox.gosimian.com/sp/a/FnTB0eGItGYPpjpw1b3VNQ/.

Proven by clinicians globally, the Lap-Band is the safest minimally invasive bariatric surgery procedure that is approved by the FDA, covered by most insurance plans, performed as an outpatient procedure and available on the market today. With over two decades of data, the adjustable and reversible Lap-Band has demonstrated lower complication and mortality rates compared to other surgical weight-loss procedures.

“In an effort to address this rising health concern on weight gain and to help more people achieve a better quality of life, we have invested significant time and resources to study current test marketing programs in correlation with the historical impact of patient direct marketing on Lap-Band patient demand. Based on those metrics, we are confident that targeted national advertising on this major scale will highlight the exclusive benefits of the Lap-Band, driving higher procedural volumes and corresponding revenues,” commented Bart Bandy, President and CEO at ReShape Lifesciences.

