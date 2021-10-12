POET Technologies Provides Highlights from Annual General and Special Meeting

Shareholders Approve All Company Proposals

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, provided shareholders an update on the Company’s business, technology and product development activities during its Annual General and Special Meeting (the ”Meeting” or “AGSM”), which was held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



The Company’s VP Finance and Administration, Kevin Barnes, delivered customary introductions and the call to order, and POET’s Lead Director, Peter Charbonneau, conducted the formal business of the Meeting, which included the approval of all proposals outlined in the Company’s management information circular and voting material as previously distributed to shareholders.