POET Technologies Provides Highlights from Annual General and Special Meeting
Shareholders Approve All Company Proposals
TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic
Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, provided shareholders an update on the Company’s business, technology and product development activities during its
Annual General and Special Meeting (the ”Meeting” or “AGSM”), which was held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
The Company’s VP Finance and Administration, Kevin Barnes, delivered customary introductions and the call to order, and POET’s Lead Director, Peter Charbonneau, conducted the formal business of the Meeting, which included the approval of all proposals outlined in the Company’s management information circular and voting material as previously distributed to shareholders.
After completing the formal business of the Meeting, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, presented POET’s vision for becoming a global leader in photonics through its unifying platform for chip-scale hybrid integrated photonics. Dr. Venkatesan’s presentation featured the six cornerstones of the Company’s strategy and its progress on new product innovation over the last five years, from idea generation to its 2021-2022 goal of new product introduction and product commercialization. Vivek Rajgarhia, the Company’s President & General Manager, then highlighted several of the Company’s key accomplishments over the past year, including the successful launch of the Company and its products in China as well as the recent announcement of a design win and purchase order from a leading systems company. He then provided a brief overview of how the Company is positioning itself for growth both as an organization and from its five primary products. The presentations were capped off with the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Mika, who provided background into the Company’s financial position and administration, capital structure, investor outreach program and plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
