Agile Therapeutics Applauds Congressional Chairs’ Letter to Biden Administration Requesting Enforcement of Contraceptive Access Under Affordable Care Act

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today applauded House Congressional Committee leaders in urging the Secretaries of U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Treasury, and Labor to enforce the law regarding women's access to contraceptive methods as dictated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).



"We applaud the authors of the letter, Energy and Commerce Chairman, Frank Pallone Jr., Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E Neal, Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. Scott and Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney for bringing this important issue to the forefront. Contraception is a personal choice – one that all women, in consultation with their health care providers, should be empowered to make,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc.