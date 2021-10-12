checkAd

ManTech Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2021

12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings press release after close of market Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 4774879. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Investor Relations Media
Stephen Vather Sheila Blackwell
VP, M&A and Investor Relations VP, Enterprise Marketing & Communications
(703) 218-6093 (301) 717-7345
Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com Sheila.Blackwell@ManTech.com




