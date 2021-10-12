Patient Screening to Resume in IntelGenx’s ‘BUENA’ Montelukast VersaFilm Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or the “Company”)), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced its intention to resume patient screening in the ongoing Montelukast VersaFilm Phase 2a (“BUENA”) clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”) following Health Canada’s (“HC”) issuance of a No Objection Letter (“NOL”) in response to IntelGenx’s amended Clinical Trial Application.



As previously disclosed in Q1-2020, IntelGenx received HC authorization to proceed with an amended BUENA clinical trial protocol, which enabled the Company to continue the trial at an increased daily dose. However, because the target study population in the BUENA study is considered to be a higher risk group for severe illness from COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of clinical trial staff, IntelGenx informed HC in the second quarter of 2020 that the study was on a temporary recruitment hold. This NOL now paves the way for patient screening under the amended protocol to resume in October 2021.