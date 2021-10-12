Patient Screening to Resume in IntelGenx’s ‘BUENA’ Montelukast VersaFilm Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or the “Company”)), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced its intention to
resume patient screening in the ongoing Montelukast VersaFilm Phase 2a (“BUENA”) clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”) following Health Canada’s (“HC”)
issuance of a No Objection Letter (“NOL”) in response to IntelGenx’s amended Clinical Trial Application.
As previously disclosed in Q1-2020, IntelGenx received HC authorization to proceed with an amended BUENA clinical trial protocol, which enabled the Company to continue the trial at an increased daily dose. However, because the target study population in the BUENA study is considered to be a higher risk group for severe illness from COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of clinical trial staff, IntelGenx informed HC in the second quarter of 2020 that the study was on a temporary recruitment hold. This NOL now paves the way for patient screening under the amended protocol to resume in October 2021.
“As treatment options remain limited, and no approved drugs are disease modifying, we are very excited to resume this trial and evaluate the potential of Montelukast as a much-needed treatment for AD patients,” said Dr. Horst Zerbe, IntelGenx’s CEO. “We are in the fortunate position that the convertible notes offering that closed in Q3-2021 provided us with the dedicated financial resources required to complete this important study, and expect to resume patient screening activities as soon as practicable this month.”
About Montelukast VersaFilm
Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1997 for the treatment of asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis. IntelGenx is working to repurpose Montelukast as a therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases by re-formulating the drug into an oral film-based product. IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm technology is especially suited for special needs patient populations, and the Montelukast VersaFilm product offers many distinct advantages over tablets for Alzheimer’s Disease patients, including the avoidance and minimization of first-pass-effects, ease of administration, improved API bioavailability, lower dosing and toxicity, better acceptability and improved compliance.
