checkAd

EcoChain, Inc. Announces September Site Level Financials with Continued Ramp 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   


 

Exceeds Hashrate Target with September up 107% over August

 

October 8th Annualized Cash Contribution Run Rate Exceeds $11.6 million 

 

ALBANY, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of its September site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI stated, "We continue to power up our facilities to hit our 50MW target by year end. It’s just a thrill to see it all come together as we turn on more hash rate almost every day. I am so proud to be a part of this amazing team. They are really getting it done. If you take the hashrate we had on line on October 8thand assume we had that on line for September our annualized cash contribution rate would be about $11.6 million. A very exciting step function in our growth which I expect will continue until we hit our targets.” 

KeySummaryHighlights for September 2021 and EcoChain Flash Revenue:

  •  Energizing and ramping up to hit 50MW target by year-end
    •  Infrastructure set to maximize efficiency 
  •  By October 8,2021, reached 300 PH/s running, exceeding target set in early May 2021 of 216 PH/s running by end of September 
  •  Anaconda and Python continue to ramp MW & hashrate through Q4
  •  Python saw a significant increase in hashrate in the last week of September and is continuing to plug-in equipment through October 
($ in 000s; Unaudited)          
  Q1 2021   Q2 2021   Q3 2021
           
Revenue $995   $1,657   $2,368
Annualized Revenue $3,980   $6,628   $9,472
           
Cash Contribution Margin $744   $1,261   $1,657
Annualized Cash Contribution Margin $2,976   $5,044   $6,628

A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/monthlyflashoctober2021/

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EcoChain, Inc. Announces September Site Level Financials with Continued Ramp    Exceeds Hashrate Target with September up 107% over August   October 8th Annualized Cash Contribution Run Rate Exceeds $11.6 million    ALBANY, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...