EcoChain, Inc. Announces September Site Level Financials with Continued Ramp 

October 8th Annualized Cash Contribution Run Rate Exceeds $11.6 million

ALBANY, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of its September site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI stated, "We continue to power up our facilities to hit our 50MW target by year end. It’s just a thrill to see it all come together as we turn on more hash rate almost every day. I am so proud to be a part of this amazing team. They are really getting it done. If you take the hashrate we had on line on October 8thand assume we had that on line for September our annualized cash contribution rate would be about $11.6 million. A very exciting step function in our growth which I expect will continue until we hit our targets.”

KeySummaryHighlights for September 2021 and EcoChain Flash Revenue:

Energizing and ramping up to hit 50MW target by year-end Infrastructure set to maximize efficiency



By October 8,2021, reached 300 PH/s running, exceeding target set in early May 2021 of 216 PH/s running by end of September

Anaconda and Python continue to ramp MW & hashrate through Q4

Python saw a significant increase in hashrate in the last week of September and is continuing to plug-in equipment through October

($ in 000s; Unaudited) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Revenue $995 $1,657 $2,368 Annualized Revenue $3,980 $6,628 $9,472 Cash Contribution Margin $744 $1,261 $1,657 Annualized Cash Contribution Margin $2,976 $5,044 $6,628

A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/monthlyflashoctober2021/