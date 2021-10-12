EcoChain, Inc. Announces September Site Level Financials with Continued Ramp
Exceeds Hashrate Target with September up 107% over August
October 8th Annualized Cash Contribution Run Rate Exceeds $11.6 million
ALBANY, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of its September site level financials.
Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI stated, "We continue to power up our facilities to hit our 50MW target by year end. It’s just a thrill to see it all come together as we turn on more hash rate almost every day. I am so proud to be a part of this amazing team. They are really getting it done. If you take the hashrate we had on line on October 8thand assume we had that on line for September our annualized cash contribution rate would be about $11.6 million. A very exciting step function in our growth which I expect will continue until we hit our targets.”
KeySummaryHighlights for September 2021 and EcoChain Flash Revenue:
- Energizing and ramping up to hit 50MW target by year-end
- Infrastructure set to maximize efficiency
- By October 8,2021, reached 300 PH/s running, exceeding target set in early May 2021 of 216 PH/s running by end of September
- Anaconda and Python continue to ramp MW & hashrate through Q4
- Python saw a significant increase in hashrate in the last week of September and is continuing to plug-in equipment through October
|($ in 000s; Unaudited)
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Revenue
|$995
|$1,657
|$2,368
|Annualized Revenue
|$3,980
|$6,628
|$9,472
|Cash Contribution Margin
|$744
|$1,261
|$1,657
|Annualized Cash Contribution Margin
|$2,976
|$5,044
|$6,628
A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/monthlyflashoctober2021/
