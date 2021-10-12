checkAd

Enlivex CSO Prof. Dror Mevorach Publishes Foundational Paper on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in The New England Journal of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Publication follows the Israeli Ministry of Health’s appointment of Prof. Mevorach as the lead investigator of a team evaluating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., and several co-authors published a foundational peer reviewed paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s most widely read, cited, and influential general medical periodical. The paper, entitled “Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine against Covid-19 in Israel” was published in collaboration with researchers at several prestigious institutions, including Hadassah Medical Center, University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, the Israel Center for Disease Control, and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“On behalf of Enlivex, I’d like to congratulate Dror for this impressive accomplishment,” said Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. “To be appointed by the Israeli Ministry of Health to lead the surveillance of potential side effects related to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and to have the results of these efforts published in the New England Journal of Medicine, speaks to his position as a leading expert in immunology and the human body’s response to pathogens. Dror’s deep knowledge and understanding of these fields has been critical to our development of Allocetra to-date, and we look forward to further leveraging his skill set as we advance its development as a potential treatment for sepsis, COVID-19, and certain types of cancer.”

Prof. Mevorach commented, “It is an honor to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which provides our work with important external validation. I’d like to thank my co-authors as well as the patients who participated in the study for the crucial roles they played in its completion.”

   
ABOUT THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is the most widely read, cited, and influential general medical periodical in the world. More than a million people from nearly every country read NEJM in print and online each week.

Each year, NEJM receives more than 16,000 research and other submissions for consideration for publication. About 5% of original research submissions achieve publication by NEJM; more than half originate from outside the U.S.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex CSO Prof. Dror Mevorach Publishes Foundational Paper on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in The New England Journal of Medicine Publication follows the Israeli Ministry of Health’s appointment of Prof. Mevorach as the lead investigator of a team evaluating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...