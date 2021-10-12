checkAd

Reflect Scientific Refrigeration Products Show Strong Orders

OREM, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries announces that the orders for the Cryometrix brand cryogenic cooling products has exceeded $500K in the last 30 days.

The Cryometrix product line consists of ultra-cold freezers and solvent chillers that are used in the bio-pharmaceutical and natural products extraction industries. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “We just finished our third profitable quarter this year. In the last 30 days we received over $500K in orders for the Cryometrix products. Since the easing of the pandemic restrictions, we have seen a increase in orders.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.” 

CONTACT: Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
investor_relations@reflectscientific.com




