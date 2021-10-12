checkAd

ESE’s Esports Team, K1CK, Announces First Release of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

12.10.2021, 14:00   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its esports team K1CK is releasing its first set of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) on Thursday, October 14 at 10 am ET.

An NFT is a digital asset stored on the blockchain that can be used to represent objects like art, music, and videos. NFTs are becoming an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork online because of the ability of blockchain technology to assure ownership.

The K1CK NFTs will be available on one of the world’s first and largest NFT marketplaces, OpenSea (https://opensea.io/collection/k1ck-1st-nfts).

The first batch of K1CK NFTs pays tribute to two of the team’s biggest stars - League of Legends player, Łukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak, and Apex Legends player, Jose Domingo “Uxako” Llosa Mesías. The premiere K1CK NFT collection includes an NFT of K1CK itself celebrating the team’s 23rd birthday on October 11.

Puki Style is a League of Legends veteran player that so far has reached international success in May 2020 at the EU Masters finals. As the former Polish League of Legends Champion, Puki Style became a worldwide phenomenon overnight when several League of Legends professional players, managers and organizations changed their twitter profiles, publishing a photo of Puki Style. In addition, Puki Style has been dubbed the most popular sportsman in Poland, voted ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

Uxako as he is known in the Apex Legends community, is a young Spanish talent that was an important part of K1CK's recent qualification for the $5 million Apex Legends Pro League, a competition that will be starting mid-October. His popular Twitch channel was the place where fans celebrated K1CK's victory in the second preseason qualifier to the Pro League, following an intense battle that lasted for hours. Uxako is an emerging talent that has potential for a successful professional esports career playing the game of his choice.

K1CK is one of the longest standing esports organizations globally. The organization is always seeking to leverage new opportunities and maximize its potential. K1CK is now partaking in the world of NFTs by creating and deploying tokenized art that is both unique and rare.

“The NFT industry is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. The OpenSea marketplace recorded over $3 billion in transaction volume in August 2021. This is a tenfold increase from the previous month. We are thrilled to be part of this new opportunity around digital assets and are now providing exclusive NFTs to K1CK’s global fanbase,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

