checkAd

Simmons First National Corporation Completes Acquisitions and Conversions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Simmons Bank ranks as the 8th largest bank in Tennessee based on pro forma deposit market share data

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank (Landmark) based in Collierville, Tenn., and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. (Triumph), the parent company of Triumph Bank, based in Memphis, Tenn., effective October 8, 2021. Separate definitive agreements to acquire Landmark and Triumph were previously announced on June 7, 2021, with Landmark’s and Triumph’s respective shareholders approving their respective transaction in September 2021.

As a result of the acquisitions, Landmark and Triumph Bank were individually merged into Simmons Bank (the subsidiary bank of Simmons), with Simmons Bank as the surviving institution. Conversion of technology systems and customer accounts for both Landmark and Triumph Bank were simultaneously completed over the Columbus Day holiday weekend, with former Landmark and Triumph Bank branches opening under the Simmons Bank name on Tuesday, October 12.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Landmark and Triumph customers to Simmons Bank and look forward to providing them access to a broader array of products and services delivered by associates focused on ensuring they have an excellent customer experience,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons. “The completion of two acquisitions in four short months since we announced the transactions, including receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, converting customer accounts and simultaneously completing systems conversions, while also navigating an ever-changing pandemic environment, is a testament to the talented team we have built at Simmons.”

Under the terms of the respective merger agreements, each share of Landmark common stock was converted into 0.2025568 shares of Simmons common stock (with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares) and approximately $0.29 in cash; and each share of Triumph common stock was converted into 0.9053653 shares of Simmons common stock (with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares) and approximately $0.37 in cash.

With the completion of these acquisitions, Simmons has over $25 billion in assets, nearly $13 billion in loans and nearly $20 billion in total deposits based off of data as of June 30, 2021.

Based on FDIC deposit market share data as of June 30, 2021, prior to the Landmark and Triumph acquisitions, Simmons Bank ranked as the 11th largest bank in Tennessee. On a pro forma basis (including Landmark and Triumph Bank deposits at June 30, 2021), Simmons Bank now ranks as the 8th largest bank in Tennessee, the 7th largest bank in the Memphis MSA and the 14th largest bank in the Nashville MSA based on deposit market share.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation Completes Acquisitions and Conversions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. Simmons Bank ranks as the 8th largest bank in Tennessee based on pro forma deposit market share dataPINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...