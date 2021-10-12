checkAd

ATIF’s NFT Auction Platform Has Successfully Entered The Testing Phase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, the “Company”, “ATIF”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that its technical team has successfully completed the development of an NFT platform. The NFT platform has entered the testing stage, and is expected to be officially launched by the end of 2021.

ATIF’s NFT platform will support a wide range of digital product auctions and listings, including, but not limited to, digital art, encrypted collections, celebrity digital signatures, and personal creations while facilitating a safe and efficient trading marketplace for digital assets that ensures scarcity and originality as well as solving the problem of copyright tracing, that will be available to artists, creators, users, and collectors. The NFT platform will be primarily targeted towards US markets but is open to international users as well. Additionally, the NFT platform offers an opportunity for many artists to earn additional income through royalties, of which a portion of such income can be donated as charity purposes.

As part of the Company's plan to establish a diversified and decentralized financial service system, ATIF entered the NFT segment and expanded its physical collections to digital collections. ATIF's CEO, Jun Liu, stated that the Company will also seek out innovative decentralized financial service business opportunities to retain the Company's development vitality to bring in additional income. ATIF will use its own online media platform with nearly 10 million registered members to promote their new NFT platform while providing NFT trading platform services to its original members which will quickly boost the activity and engagement in its new platform. ATIF is expected to see a boom in 2022 as the global epidemic improves and the economy recovers. ATIF is confident that it will achieve the profitability and expects the Company to turn losses into profits by 2022.

According to NonFungible’s end of year report, the Non-Fungible Tokens Market Capitalization grew from $40,961,223 to $338,035,012 from 2018 through 2020, a staggering 825% increase from when they first started tracking the data. This is expected to grow even more in 2021 and onwards from the data set provided. According to OpenSea, one of the largest NFT platforms in the world, it recorded a total of $3.4 Billion in trading volume for the month of August which was a tenfold increase from its transaction volumes in July. This increase in volume can be attributed to the rise in demand for NFT’s and as NFT’s become more mainstream towards the public and influencers, this demand is expected to grow even more in the future. Though there are often huge activity spikes due to the increased rush in demand brought on by the public and mainstream media, NFT’s play an integral role in crypto and with the global collectibles market cap estimated to be around $370 billion, NFT’s can potentially impact this global market share.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATIF’s NFT Auction Platform Has Successfully Entered The Testing Phase LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, the “Company”, “ATIF”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that its technical team has successfully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...