checkAd

GBT Develops an iOS Mobile Application For its qTerm Device, Synchronized With its Website

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

The mobile app is planned to communicate with GBT’s AI engine for intelligent health monitoring and alert capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing an iOS (iPhone version) mobile application for its qTerm device. The iOS application will be synchronized with qTerm’s website and Widget. The mobile app will establish Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) with the device electronics and show the user vitals results upon taking measurements. A secured infrastructure for user’s privacy and confidentiality will be prepared following industry cybersecurity standards.

The application will be targeted to provide all necessary data to be transferred to an AI engine for further processing. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The iOS mobile application is planned to provide real-time visual results, and at a later stage will include AI statistics and analysis. An Android version was already developed a few months ago and was used during prototype testing.

GBT plans to develop a dedicated version of its Avant! AI system to perform user’s on going vitals monitoring and analytics. The system is designed to alert in case of abnormal results, remind about medial check/follow-ups, and monitor medications. Upon taking vitals measurement, the iPhone app will present the data, with full synchronization with qTerm’s web portal, including body temperature color code visual feedback for immediate abnormality identification. The web application Widget will be supporting the iOS version to enable remote telemedicine possibilities. GBT will evaluate adding to the app vital health related information like close by clinics, urgent care sites and hospital locations. An initial version of the iOS mobile app is targeted to be complete by the end of the year.

"Mobility is a key feature with today’s technology and qTerm is no different. We are currently building an iOS mobile application to enable results review and AI communication channel. The mobile app is based on the user’s interface of the qTerm’s device, ensuring Bluetooth connection with its electronics, and at a later stage, communicating the information with its AI system for further analysis. The iPhone mobile application will be synchronized with the device’s website and Widget. An Android version was already developed and was used for prototype testing, the iOS version will be parallel to support iPhone devices. The app will present vitals measurement, including rapid color-code visual feedback for abnormal results. Users will be able to access their data via the mobile app and personal computer using the web application; worldwide. The data will be secured with the most up-to-date cybersecurity measures to keep user’s privacy and confidentiality. The company will consider adding additional important health related information like, nearest clinics, urgent care sites, and hospital locations. A robust mobile technology for iPhones and Android devices is a key feature of the qTerm device and we plan to further develop its capabilities. Utilizing modern iOS mobile technology, will make the qTerm device a global, personal, health assistant; to monitor, analyze, advise and alert, keeping our lives healthier and happier," said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Develops an iOS Mobile Application For its qTerm Device, Synchronized With its Website The mobile app is planned to communicate with GBT’s AI engine for intelligent health monitoring and alert capabilitiesSAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing an iOS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...