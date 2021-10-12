GBT Develops an iOS Mobile Application For its qTerm Device, Synchronized With its Website

The application will be targeted to provide all necessary data to be transferred to an AI engine for further processing. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The iOS mobile application is planned to provide real-time visual results, and at a later stage will include AI statistics and analysis. An Android version was already developed a few months ago and was used during prototype testing.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing an iOS (iPhone version) mobile application for its qTerm device. The iOS application will be synchronized with qTerm’s website and Widget. The mobile app will establish Low Energy Bluetooth (BLE) with the device electronics and show the user vitals results upon taking measurements. A secured infrastructure for user’s privacy and confidentiality will be prepared following industry cybersecurity standards.

GBT plans to develop a dedicated version of its Avant! AI system to perform user’s on going vitals monitoring and analytics. The system is designed to alert in case of abnormal results, remind about medial check/follow-ups, and monitor medications. Upon taking vitals measurement, the iPhone app will present the data, with full synchronization with qTerm’s web portal, including body temperature color code visual feedback for immediate abnormality identification. The web application Widget will be supporting the iOS version to enable remote telemedicine possibilities. GBT will evaluate adding to the app vital health related information like close by clinics, urgent care sites and hospital locations. An initial version of the iOS mobile app is targeted to be complete by the end of the year.

"Mobility is a key feature with today’s technology and qTerm is no different. We are currently building an iOS mobile application to enable results review and AI communication channel. The mobile app is based on the user’s interface of the qTerm’s device, ensuring Bluetooth connection with its electronics, and at a later stage, communicating the information with its AI system for further analysis. The iPhone mobile application will be synchronized with the device’s website and Widget. An Android version was already developed and was used for prototype testing, the iOS version will be parallel to support iPhone devices. The app will present vitals measurement, including rapid color-code visual feedback for abnormal results. Users will be able to access their data via the mobile app and personal computer using the web application; worldwide. The data will be secured with the most up-to-date cybersecurity measures to keep user’s privacy and confidentiality. The company will consider adding additional important health related information like, nearest clinics, urgent care sites, and hospital locations. A robust mobile technology for iPhones and Android devices is a key feature of the qTerm device and we plan to further develop its capabilities. Utilizing modern iOS mobile technology, will make the qTerm device a global, personal, health assistant; to monitor, analyze, advise and alert, keeping our lives healthier and happier," said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.