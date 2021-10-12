checkAd

Certara Appoints Patrick F. Smith to President of Integrated Drug Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Patrick F. Smith, Pharm.D. as president of Integrated Drug Development (IDD), reporting to CEO William F. Feehery. Dr. Smith will lead the Company’s global drug development services team, which creates value for clients across the entire drug development life cycle using biosimulation and quantitative approaches. Dr. Smith succeeds Craig R. Rayner, Pharm.D., who has served as president of IDD since 2019 and will be appointed to the role of Certara distinguished scientist, leading key strategic client engagements and scientific innovation.

“I am excited to welcome Patrick as President of IDD. With his extensive drug development experience, scientific thought leadership, and close collaboration with clients, Patrick is the ideal leader to guide IDD in the next phase of growth,” said Dr. Feehery. “I would also like to thank Craig for his exceptional leadership and accomplishments in the past two years, driving the scaling of IDD and cultivating a high-performing team. I look forward to Craig’s continued contributions.”

Dr. Smith has worked across all phases of drug development with particular expertise in infectious diseases, oncology, and inflammation as well as novel early development program design and applying modeling and simulation to solve critical development problems. He was most recently senior vice president of IDD strategy and innovation at Certara, where he developed the commercial team from the ground up and launched new solutions to meet customer needs. Dr. Smith joined the Company in 2016, as part of Certara’s acquisition of d3 Medicine, which he cofounded.

“I am honored to lead Certara’s IDD group and continue building upon our strong momentum,” said Dr. Smith. “Certara is transforming drug development with modern, innovative technology and deep partnerships with clients. I am immensely proud of the growth we have achieved with our dedicated and talented team and believe that the best is yet to come.”

Dr. Smith holds a Pharm.D. from the University of California, San Francisco and completed his clinical residency at Duke University Medical Center. Earlier in his career, Dr. Smith was U.S. clinical pharmacology lead at Roche for more than 5 years, where he worked in various roles of increasing responsibility in clinical pharmacology and translational medicine. He also served as an associate professor at the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY.  He has published more than 125 peer-reviewed articles in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine and Lancet. 

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Contacts:
Certara Contact:
Jieun Choe
Jieun.choe@certara.com

Media Contact:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Certara Appoints Patrick F. Smith to President of Integrated Drug Development PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointment of Patrick F. Smith, Pharm.D. as president of Integrated Drug Development (IDD), reporting to CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...