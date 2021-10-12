Global Crossing Airlines Granted Flight Allocations for Cuba Flights to be Flown in Partnership with HavanaAir

“We are grateful to the DOT for allocating these flights to GlobalX and honored to be working with Havana Air, the largest and most experienced OFAC approved charter air provider for Cuba flights. Our flight crews have extensive experience operating to Cuba, and we have the right aircraft in terms of seats and cargo capacity to effectively serve the market with our fleet of modern A320 and A321 aircraft,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. ( JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB ) (the “ Company ” or “ GlobalX ”) and ViajeHoy, LLC, d/b/a Havana Air (“Havana Air”) are pleased to announce the allocation from the U.S Department of Transportation by Order DOT-OST-2020-001 for GlobalX to operate 508 round-trip charter flights through May 31, 2022. Flight schedules are subject to Cuban governmental approval, with flights targeted to begin in early November 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with GlobalX, which has built an amazing team of airline professionals. We now have the ability to offer our customers enhanced service levels, heightened reliability, and the effectiveness of A321/320 aircraft,” said Mark Elias, President / COO of Havana Air.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Havana Air

Miami-based Havana Air has over 12 years of experience in serving the Cuba travel market. Mark Elias, President/COO, has over 25 years of travel agency experience as a previous senior executive with TravelLeaders. David Nesslen, CEO, has extensive high volume, multiple location corporate experience as owner of one of the nation's largest healthcare companies. Havana Air has previously operated in excess of 35 flights a week, serving Havana, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba, Camaguey, and Santa Clara from both Miami and Tampa. They have been entrusted with such prestigious movements as the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team exhibition in Cuba, all support staff for the historic Rolling Stones concert, the film crews of Fast & Furious, and multiple Cuban artists visiting the USA. Havana Air’s highly experienced team has in-depth experience in all aspects of high-volume passenger travel, group travel, visa requirements, and U.S. documentation required for travel to Cuba. They hold long-term and invaluable relationships on the island. Havana Air is an authorized U.S. DOT Part 380 license holder as well as an OFAC General License to operate to Cuba. www.havanaair.com