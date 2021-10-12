ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Adnan Shennib as chief technology officer ("CTO"). Shennib brings over 30 years of experience in hearing innovations, having held leading roles with major hearing aid manufacturers, including ReSound, developing the world's first remotely controlled and most advanced hearing aid product on the market. In addition, Shennib founded InSound Medical and invented the Lyric hearing device , the world's smallest and only extended-wear hearing product currently on the market (acquired by Sonova-Phonak in 2010 for $169 million).

More recently, Shennib founded iHEAR Medical Inc. ("iHEAR"), where he led the development of a groundbreaking online platform for direct-to-consumer ("DTC") hearing markets. InnerScope recently announced the acquisition of iHEAR , which bolsters and solidifies the Company’s position as the leader in the emerging markets of DTC and over-the-counter ("OTC") hearing products.

A Silicon Valley medical device entrepreneur, Shennib developed several landmark innovations, including the i HEARtest , which is the only FDA-cleared home hearing test. Shennib's innovations have received the Medical Device Excellence Award and have been featured by major media outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, The Dr. Oz Show, USA Today and Inc. Magazine. Shennib holds over 100 patents in hearing and medical devices, a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an M.S. in biomedical engineering from the University of Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome Adnan Shennib to develop new types of hearing devices with improved performance for tech-savvy consumers looking for alternatives to conventional hearing aids," stated Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope. "We are proud to add Mr. Shennib to our team of seasoned experts as InnerScope's CTO. Mr. Shennib is a pioneer in the hearing industry with a proven track record of developing patentable, groundbreaking discoveries in hearing technology. We are especially excited, with our recent acquisition of iHEAR, for Mr. Shennib to lead InnerScope's new research and development team at our new FDA-registered manufacturing facility in San Leandro, California."