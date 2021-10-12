checkAd

Press and analyst meeting

On Tuesday 26 October 2021, at 08:00 CEST, Bilia’s report for the third quarter 2021 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

There will be one meeting in Swedish at 09:00 (CEST) and one meeting in English
at 13:30 (CEST). They are telephone meetings and you call telephone number
+46 (0)8 22 90 90 and enter code 674445.

If you need a toll free phone number outside Sweden, please contact us for a country specific telephone number.

Gothenburg October 12, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

