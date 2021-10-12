checkAd

Significant New Patent issued to BlockSafe Technologies, a Subsidiary of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for businesses, home users and blockchains, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded a new patent to BlockSafe Technologies, a subsidiary of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this patent,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “In my opinion it’s a game-changer. It embodies everything you would want in a patent; the claims are broad, comprehensive and it gives us, I believe, a major intellectual property advantage when connecting enterprise networks to blockchains, or, blockchains-to-blockchains.”

“The timing of this patent also couldn’t be any better,” says Kay. “In a recent report by Grand View Research, the global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach USD $394.6 billion by 2028 and it’s projected to expand at a CAGR of 82.4% from 2021 to 2028. And according to a Bloomberg report on Friday Oct 8, 2021, the Federal Government is now considering an executive order to require federal agencies to study the crypto industry and provide recommendations on their oversight.”

“Additionally, we believe that there’s a pretty aggressive landgrab underway for Blockchain & Crypto patents,” says Kay, “with companies like IBM, Dell, Bank of America, Mastercard, & Intel all increasing the value of their corporate assets by owning blockchain and crypto related patents. Strategically, this new patent also positions our company at the intersection of blockchains, corporate networks and cyber security. Check out some of the features of our patent below:”

U.S. Patent No 11146555 “Systems and Methods for Controlling Access to a Blockchain”. The invention is comprised of the below modules:

  • The Blockchain Security Agent acts like a firewall between a crypto/blockchain application and the blockchain.
  • The Authenticator authenticates the sender of the message. It supports multiple authentication methods.
  • The Rules Engine stores rules pertaining to access. For example, a rule may be that any transaction that uploads a smart contract needs to be authenticated.
  • The Policy Engine stores user access policies for the blockchain. It defines user roles and maps the roles to capabilities.
  • The Enterprise Interface interfaces to enterprise software such as ERP, CRM, and others known in the art. The Enterprise Interface is comprised of modules for interacting with third-party software.
  • The Content Scanner scans a received message for malicious content because the data portion of a transaction may carry unknown data that may be dangerous to a network, including malware or other malicious programs.  
  • The Blockchain Interface interfaces to other blockchains. The interface is comprised of modules for linking to one or more blockchains.
