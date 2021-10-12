Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713, Conference ID 3170260. The webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503694&tp_key=df5dcb8 ... . A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.