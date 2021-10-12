checkAd

Lightbridge Receives Notice of Acceptance for Key Patent in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it received a Notice of Acceptance for a key divisional patent from the Australia Patent Office related to Lightbridge’s innovative metallic nuclear fuel assembly design. The newly allowed patent is based on the 2015 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application and covers a fuel assembly having a mixed grid pattern of fuel rods.

Lightbridge Fuel has been designed to enhance the safety and economics of nuclear power for both existing and next-generation nuclear reactors.

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge commented, “We continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio around the world. Australia represents a potential strategic market for Lightbridge, particularly as one the world’s leading uranium producers and increasingly considering pursuing nuclear power generation. We recently received similar patents in Japan and Korea for our metallic fuel assembly design with metallic fuel rods arranged in a mixed grid pattern. These patents are an important addition to our rapidly expanding global patent portfolio.”

Lightbridge has patents pending in various countries around the world, including the United States, South Korea, Canada, Japan, Eurasia, and Australia, as well as additional patents pending in Europe and China.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lightbridge Receives Notice of Acceptance for Key Patent in Australia RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it received a Notice of Acceptance for a key divisional patent from the Australia Patent Office …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...