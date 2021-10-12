checkAd

Cipher Mining Announces Agreement to Purchase 28,000 to 56,000 Bitfury Next Generation Mining Rigs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Delivery Expected to Begin in June 2022 and Extend Through December 2022

Agreement Brings the Aggregate Hashrate of Mining Rigs under Contract to Between
~13.8 and 19.2 EH/s

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. (“Bitfury”) to make monthly purchases between June and December 2022 of 4,000 to 8,000 Bitfury next generation mining rigs that will each produce approximately 195 TH/s of hashing power and consume approximately 6.3KWh to 6.5KWh of electrical power. In aggregate, upon delivery in accordance with the terms of the agreement, these mining rigs are expected to be capable of producing hashrate of approximately 5.4 EH/s to 10.9 EH/s. The agreement provides for a maximum purchase price of $6,250 per machine (approximately $32.05/TH).

This agreement was executed under the framework of the seven-year Master Supply and Services Agreement between Bitfury and Cipher dated as of August 26, 2021 (the “MSSA”). Under the MSSA, Cipher has a right of first refusal to purchase certain equipment from Bitfury, including mining rigs, and therefore expects to have ongoing access to additional competitively priced machines for future data center deployments.

“Signing this agreement is an important milestone as we build out a significant Bitcoin mining footprint in the United States,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher. “We were able to secure these mining rigs at an attractive price and demonstrate the unique potential of our relationship with Bitfury.”

Since becoming a publicly traded company at the end of August 2021, Cipher has entered into purchase contracts for mining rigs from three different major manufacturers (including Bitfury) for machines capable of generating an aggregate hashrate of up to approximately 19.2 EH/s. The majority of the mining rigs are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

“With these key purchase agreements in place, we look forward to meeting our goal of expanding and strengthening Bitcoin’s critical network infrastructure,” added Mr. Page. “Overall, as a newly formed public company, we continue to make great strides and are maintaining strong momentum across our business.”

To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

About Cipher
Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage our best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cipher Mining Announces Agreement to Purchase 28,000 to 56,000 Bitfury Next Generation Mining Rigs Delivery Expected to Begin in June 2022 and Extend Through December 2022 Agreement Brings the Aggregate Hashrate of Mining Rigs under Contract to Between ~13.8 and 19.2 EH/s NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cipher Mining Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...