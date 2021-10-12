checkAd

United Lithium Corp. Provides Update on Innovative Flotation Test Work For Spodumene Recovery

Up to 8.39% Li2O produced in flotation concentrate testing

Up to 70.3% of the Li2O in the tested pegmatite recovered in flotation testing

Lithium Carbonate product recovery tests on flotation concentrate results expected to be released shortly

Spodumene prices registered an 86% increase in September (FOB Australia) against a backdrop of tight raw material supply and surging chemical prices in China

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results from flotation testing of spodumene-rich pegmatite sample materials using an innovative and proprietary flotation technology. This test program was conducted on lithium (Li) bearing pegmatite samples collected from a Canadian source containing 1.4—2.1% Li2O to develop a proprietary process flowsheet that can then be applied to various other spodumene rich ore deposits. The scope of the program included sample preparation and characterization as well as flotation.

The greatest hard rock concentrations of lithium-containing minerals occur in granitic pegmatites. The most important of these minerals are spodumene (Li2O.Al2O3.4SiO2), petalite (Li2O.Al2O3.8SiO2) and lepidolite (LiF·KF·Al2O3·3SiO2). Among these minerals, spodumene is considered the most important commercial lithium mineral due to its higher Li content and better processing characteristics.

Table 1 Test results with the best yield (recovery)

Process Research Ortech (PRO) was contracted by United Lithium Corp. to develop a sustainable process flowsheet for the recovery of lithium from a hard rock deposits. The primary lithium mineral to be concentrated is the alumina-silicate mineral, spodumene. For Phase 1 of the program (making a flotation concentrate) materials from a lithium-rich pegmatite was sourced in Canada for testing.

Table 2 Analysis of pegmatite from Canada for use in the Phase 1 program

The QEMSCAN analysis was carried out at Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontatrio, Canada on two size fractions of the feed: -200M (21-0165) and +200M (21-0164). The results of the QEMSCAN came after most of the flotation runs were completed. As shown in Table 2, spodumene is the predominant Li bearing mineral present in the feed, and the coarser fraction is enriched in this mineral.

