Affluence Corporation CEO Talks Smart Technology and Global Footing in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Affluence is a diversified technology company focused on acquiring cloud/edge computing solutions that can deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology to everyday life. The Company invests in mid-market businesses and consolidates their synergies for opportunities in larger markets.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with James “Jim” Honan, CEO of Affluence Corp. (the “Company”) (OTC: AFFU), to discuss the Company’s eye for innovation and aggressive growth strategy.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Honan further described this strategy. “We’re looking to build that base of business and really capitalize on artificial intelligence and the 5G technologies that are coming down the pipe here,” he said. “The internet of things is pretty commonplace in our daily lives – we’ve got smart cars and smart refrigerators – and we’re looking to bring it to even wider applications such as smart cities.”

Affluence’s flagship subsidiary, OneMind Technologies, is a demonstration of this approach.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, OneMind creates intelligent IoT solutions that aggregate data for real-time use. The company’s Smart City solution is currently deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Mexico City, Singapore and other cities throughout the world for a wide range of “smart” operations.

“[One Mind] aggregates data where cities and municipalities can use this information real-time, whether it’s for traffic or parking … there’s very broad applications to the Smart Cities product,” Honan said. “We’re very excited about expanding that type of business.”

As Affluence grows its portfolio of products and value-added services for the IoT space, strong leadership is crucial.

Honan and his team recently secured the Company’s entry into the $7.6 billion global biomedical waste market through the acquisition of Saamarthya Management Consultancy. The acquisition centered on an IoT biomedical waste management product that is currently used in more than 40,000 healthcare establishments in India. Affluence intends to expand the use of the product globally.

Through the fourth quarter, Affluence will continue to focus on its opportunities in India. The Company has identified several potential acquisition targets with the aim of closing on or two IoT acquisitions by year end, Honan noted.

Affluent recently announced $40 million in funding, which it will use to deliver infrastructure, software products and value-added services for several large-scale projects in Asia, further supporting its global expansion initiative.