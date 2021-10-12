VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the steady progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. The mine planning work for the Feasibility Study is advancing, with the geotechnical drill programme of work almost complete. The drill core from the programme is required to determine the basis for mine pit slopes and finalisation of mine planning work.



The Company recently provided updates to the market regarding the progress of the Feasibility Study on 1 October 2021 (see announcement regarding the progress of metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design here) and 7 October 2021 (see announcement regarding the progress of development of the rail and port concept plan of operations here). The following summary sets out details of current progress on mine planning work as the Feasibility Study advances closer to completion.