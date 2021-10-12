Digerati Technologies Proves its Cloud UCaaS Solution is Applicable Across a Wide Range of Industries

Through its operating subsidiaries, Digerati serves over 28,000 business users, focused in Texas and Florida, on its platform while increasing customer adoption in diverse industries. As corporations, businesses, and organizations continue to invest in their IT infrastructure, Digerati expects to continue to prove itself as an economic and disciplined communications solution provider.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to highlight three case studies involving clients from the banking, restaurant and health care industries.

Digerati is on the frontline of cloud communications providing telecommunication solutions on its carrier-grade network in a rapidly changing environment. Gartner recently released new projections based on its sales analysis by technology suppliers and predicts an annual increase of almost 9% in global tech spending, estimated to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of 2021. Spending on cloud computing and other tech services like Unified Communications is expected to reach almost $1.2 trillion this year as businesses look to gain the edge over the competition.

In addition, Gartner notes that investment in cloud and other infrastructure could outpace software applications by the end of 2021 for the first time in many years. Banks, for example, are on-track, for investing at least one-tenth of their annual revenues into IT.

Digerati can validate Gartner’s findings through its work in many sectors like financial institutions, the service industry and healthcare. Here are some frontline case studies that demonstrate Digerati’s solution-based approach to serving its customers.

Case Studies

1. A Community Bank



T3 Communications, a Digerati operating subsidiary, has become the service provider of choice for several regional and local community banks throughout Texas and Florida. One regional bank has been a client for over ten years. The bank required a unified fiber-optic network to connect its eight branches and meet redundancy protocols to secure its growing operations.

The T3 team implemented a fiber optic network and SIP trunking solution for the bank’s on-premises PBX.

T3’s telecom solution allows the bank’s customers to call into a single phone system to reach the appropriate branch which played a significant role in business continuity and a positive customer experience.