checkAd

Digerati Technologies Proves its Cloud UCaaS Solution is Applicable Across a Wide Range of Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to highlight three case studies involving clients from the banking, restaurant and health care industries.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Digerati serves over 28,000 business users, focused in Texas and Florida, on its platform while increasing customer adoption in diverse industries. As corporations, businesses, and organizations continue to invest in their IT infrastructure, Digerati expects to continue to prove itself as an economic and disciplined communications solution provider.

Digerati is on the frontline of cloud communications providing telecommunication solutions on its carrier-grade network in a rapidly changing environment. Gartner recently released new projections based on its sales analysis by technology suppliers and predicts an annual increase of almost 9% in global tech spending, estimated to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of 2021. Spending on cloud computing and other tech services like Unified Communications is expected to reach almost $1.2 trillion this year as businesses look to gain the edge over the competition.

In addition, Gartner notes that investment in cloud and other infrastructure could outpace software applications by the end of 2021 for the first time in many years. Banks, for example, are on-track, for investing at least one-tenth of their annual revenues into IT.

Digerati can validate Gartner’s findings through its work in many sectors like financial institutions, the service industry and healthcare. Here are some frontline case studies that demonstrate Digerati’s solution-based approach to serving its customers.

Case Studies

1. A Community Bank

T3 Communications, a Digerati operating subsidiary, has become the service provider of choice for several regional and local community banks throughout Texas and Florida. One regional bank has been a client for over ten years. The bank required a unified fiber-optic network to connect its eight branches and meet redundancy protocols to secure its growing operations.

The T3 team implemented a fiber optic network and SIP trunking solution for the bank’s on-premises PBX.

T3’s telecom solution allows the bank’s customers to call into a single phone system to reach the appropriate branch which played a significant role in business continuity and a positive customer experience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digerati Technologies Proves its Cloud UCaaS Solution is Applicable Across a Wide Range of Industries SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...