Esperion to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 2, 2021

12.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced it will report third quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 831-3840 (domestic) or (253) 237-1184 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 2646847.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at investor.esperion.com. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
corporateteam@esperion.com 





