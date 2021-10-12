Alpha Esports Announces Entry into Adult Gaming; Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Heavy Chips Casino and Sports Betting from Gamesoft Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA ) (FSE: 9HN ) , (OTC PINK: APETF ), (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”) today announces it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Heavy Chips Casino and Sports Betting (“Heavy Chips”) from Gamesoft Ltd.

Heavy Chips is a fully operational online gaming site with over 800 popular casino games and over 5,000 sports betting opportunies every day on sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and more. In total, Heavy Chips provides access to live dealer games, casino slots, arcade casino games, and sports betting. Currently, Heavy Chips has over 240,000 registered players on its website.

“The acquisition of an online gaming site such as Heavy Chips will be a major milestone for Alpha in many ways,” said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “We will now be active in the adult gaming space, a space we feel has tremendous potential to help the Company increase shareholder value. Ultimately, we believe Heavy Chips certainly provides value in a number of ways including revenue, an expanded global userbase, and further operational expansion into Europe.”

“We built a very strong platform in Heavy Chips and will continue to help Alpha maximize on the growing potential it has,” said CEO of Gamesoft Ltd, Maxim Terehovich. “Heavy Chips has especially seen a lot of growth in the last several months and we expect this will continue under the ownership of Alpha.”

Under the terms of this acquisition for the purchase of 100% of Heavy Chips, Alpha will pay Gamesoft $300,000 CDN.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

About Heavy Chips Casino and Sports Betting

Our motto is: You Play. We pay.

At Heavy Chips Casino you will find a lot of fun, money, and a great variety of online games to play. Do you want to legally rob our bank? Play the top-quality casino games: the newest and most popular slots and live games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and other games.

Heavy Chips Casino offers all the best games developed by the top providers including Booming Games, MrSlotty, NetEnt, iSoftBet, Endorphina, BetConstruct, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Habanero, Oryx, Kalamba, Gamomat, Golden hero, Givme, BetGamesTV, Microgaming, 1x2gaming_MG, NextGen, BetconstructLiveDealer, EvolutionLiveCasino, Ezugi, and others.

We want our players to be safe, that is why we use only payment solutions only from the most trusted providers. Available payment systems include Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill,ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Paysafecard, eps, Flexepin, Zimpler, Bank Transfer, Astropay, and others. That is also possible to fund your account using Bitcoin. For the convenience of players, online casino accepts deposits in various currencies.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: - media@alphatech.inc

