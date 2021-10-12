Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Discovers Additional Lithium Drill Targets in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the geophysics survey completed on Scotch Creek's Highlands …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the geophysics survey completed on Scotch Creek's Highlands West lithium project, has identified three high-priority drill targets. The targets were identified by Scotch Creek's technical team by analyzing the results of the detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey, completed over a portion of Scotch Creek Ventures Highland claims within Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan commented, "This is excellent news to receive following September 22nd's Macallan East drill target announcement. With both geophysical surveys completed, we now have two projects with high-priority lithium drill targets at depth, as we continue to further build value through our exploration efforts."

The purposes of conducting the HSAMT surveys were to delineate basinal features, map geologic stratigraphy and structure relative to the occurrence of lithium-bearing brine, identify conductors that are thought to be representative of lithium-bearing brine, and provide information for the selection and design of additional geophysical surveys or the identification of drilling locations for further exploration.

Scotch Creek Ventures' Technical Expert, Matt Vitale, commented, "The initial surface geophysical surveys conducted to identify basin stratigraphy and structure of conductive materials within Clayton Valley are complete. As was recently finished on the Macallan claims (press release dated September 22, 2021), Hasbrouck Geophysics, Inc., with field support by Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc., used Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) on the Highland claims. The Highland claims are located to the northwest of the Macallan claims, on the immediate south of the town of Silver Peak with existing brine operations and border the western flank of the basin. A total of 34 separate HSAMT sounding stations were acquired along four lines with approximate 500-meter spacing. Again, the overall data was of excellent quality.