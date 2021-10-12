Spotlight Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress Highlights Mosaic ImmunoEngineering's Immuno-Oncology and Modular Vaccine Platform Candidates

Presentation detailed the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates that generated antibodies that neutralized SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cellsVaccine candidates hold potential for rapid response to regions that may lack the infrastructure to support …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer and co-founder of Mosaic and the director of the UC San Diego Center for Nano-ImmunoEngineering, delivered a Spotlight Presentation at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) on Friday, October 8, 2021. The presentation, entitled, "NanoEngineering gone viral: Plant viruses against Corona" was part of a session entitled, "COVID-19 Nanotheranostics: Tracking Viruses and Vaccines."

Dr. Steinmetz's presentation focused on Mosaic's core intratumoral immuno-oncology technology and specific COVID-19 vaccine candidates created through Mosaic's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP). The vaccine technology utilizes a plant virus-based protein nanoparticle that stimulates the immune system linked to peptides identified from a pathogen of choice to create potential preventative vaccines. The resulting vaccine candidates can then be blended into polymer-based delivery devices and administered as a small dermal implant with the benefits of storage and shipment at room temperature and slow-release of the vaccine for single-dose administration versus multiple doses of traditionally-injected vaccines that often require refrigeration or freezing. In addition, the peptide epitopes chosen for Dr. Steinmetz's COVID-19 vaccine research are located in areas of the SARS-CoV-2 viral spike "S" protein that are less prone to mutation than areas in the "S" protein's receptor binding domain, typically targeted by current COVID-19 vaccines. This would have the potential of providing better protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants compared to currently available vaccines.