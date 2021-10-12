checkAd

Rain Bio Appoints Gary Sternberg, MD, MBA as Acting Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Today, RainBio Inc., a leading developer of novel gene therapies for blinding corneal diseases, announced the appointment of Gary Sternberg, MD, MBA, as its acting chief executive officer. Dr. Sternberg, …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Today, RainBio Inc., a leading developer of novel gene therapies for blinding corneal diseases, announced the appointment of Gary Sternberg, MD, MBA, as its acting chief executive officer. Dr. Sternberg, who has served in various leadership positions in biotech and eye care, brings over 20 years of industry R&D experience to the role.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Sternberg to RainBio and look forward to his contributions to develop a pipeline of novel gene therapies for blinding corneal diseases," said Ben Yerxa, PhD, chairman of RainBio.

"Dr. Sternberg brings ophthalmology experience and a proven track record of fundraising to advance RainBio's lead technology (RBIO-1) for corneal opacity and blindness in mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) to the clinic," said Frances Martin, president, RainBio.

Dr. Sternberg has held senior positions in industry in both executive management and medical roles. He was the founding CEO of Stargazer Pharmaceuticals, a company developing a therapy to treat Stargardt disease. He was also CEO of Tisbury Pharmaceuticals, an ophthalmic glaucoma start-up. Prior to that, he was chief business officer for Eleven Biotherapeutics, a publicly traded company that was developing protein therapeutics for ocular indications. He also held a senior medical role at Genentech, a division of the Roche Group, as therapeutic head of ophthalmic medical affairs, leading US Medical Affairs for Lucentis (ranibizumab), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drug approved to treat multiple retinal disease indications.

Dr. Sternberg received his MD from the State University of New York (Brooklyn) and conducted his postgraduate residency training in ophthalmology and fellowship training in cornea, external diseases and refractive surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center. He obtained his MBA from the University of Chicago.

"The cornea is a unique tissue for developing novel gene therapies and one that other gene therapy companies have not focused on," said Dr. Sternberg. "I'm excited to join RainBio and work to bring the gift of sight to those with limited options in MPS I, as well as other blinding corneal diseases with high unmet medical need."

About RainBio

RainBio is a gene therapy company focusing on novel, sight-saving treatments for blinding corneal diseases. RainBio's lead program, RBIO-1, targets corneal blindness in mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), a rare genetic disorder in children. For more information, please visit www.rainbio.us.

Contact:

Frances Martin
fmartin@rainbio.us
+1 (919) 412-3680

SOURCE: RainBio Inc.



