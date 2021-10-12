Oncology Pharma, Inc. Update on PCAOB Audit Selection Process and License Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") would like to update investors on its progress. The Company is in the final stages of engaging with a PCAOB Audit firm to …

In addition, the Company is currently negotiating an extension to its licensing agreement with Ribera Solutions (operating under the name of "Connect2Med") with ongoing discussions of further investments and potentially taking on an equity position in the technology directly. Connect2Med is a patient engagement and retention platform designed to improve the clinical trial experience for both patients and providers. With Connect2Med, sponsors, CROs, and sites have a place for leads, or people in their databases, to "live" in an online community. The platform provides a private, secure space where people interested in or recruited to clinical trials have a safe, closed community they can join that provides trustworthy information and compassionate connections to support them on their journey. The company expects to provide additional updates as they become available.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") would like to update investors on its progress. The Company is in the final stages of engaging with a PCAOB Audit firm to support its effort to meet one of the necessary steps to qualify for the capital markets tier of the NASDAQ exchange. The Company is committed to complete its process and select a firm to conduct this audit within the next couple of days.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (www.oncology-pharma.com) (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Ribera Solutions, LLC (www.riberasolutions.com)

Ribera Solutions (CA, USA) has developed Web based Connect2Med platform with iOS and Android mobile Apps. Ribera's mission is to provide solutions for solving challenging problems timely through simple, practical and economical approaches.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

