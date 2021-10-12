checkAd

Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Size to Reach USD 674.94 Million in 2028, Says Reports and Data | TAED Industry Outlook

Growing preference for color-safe bleaching agents in textile and paper manufacturing industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market size is expected to reach USD 674.94 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. TAED market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing industrialization in developing countries, rising focus among key market players on research & development activities associated with TAED, and increasing demand for TAED from the laundry industry. Additionally, growing preference for color-safe bleaching agents in textile and paper manufacturing industries, increasing demand for household detergents and cleaning agents, and increasing demand for TAED for production of disinfectants are expected to boost market revenue growth.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine is a type of organic compound used as a cleaning or bleaching agent in various end-use industries. It is used in personal care & cosmetics products, bleaching agents, washing & cleaning products, and biocides. Biocide is a chemical compound that is used to kill viruses, spores, and bacteria. Biocides equipped with TAED are biodegradab006Cw2e and have very low levels of toxicity. These are mainly used in the medical sector for the cold sanitizing process of medical instruments and cleaning dentures. In 2020, North America accounted for the second-largest market revenue share. Presence of a number of manufacturers and high demand for bleaching agents from various industries are factors expected to propel growth of the market in this region going ahead.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

  • In February 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. launched a pen-shaped teeth-whitening applicator, which helps to erase surface stains with enamel-safe ingredients such as anti-tartar agent disodium pyrophosphate, teeth whitener sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and others.
  • Domestic grade segment is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising use of TAED compounds in household cleaning products is one of the major factors driving growth of this segment.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. High demand for TAED for production of disinfectants and rapid industrialization are key factors driving growth of the Asia Pacific market.
  • Companies covered in global market report include AK Chemtech Co. Ltd., Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd., Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd., Idchem Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd., Weylchem Group of Companies, Acuro Organics Limited, SDC Enterprises, and Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd.

